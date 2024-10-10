Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Expands By 500.0%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NRILY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.12. 15,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. Nomura Research Institute has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

