Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Drops By 73.5%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

NVZMY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.1678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 41.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Further Reading

