Short Interest in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Grows By 264.3%

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Prestige Wealth Stock Performance

Prestige Wealth stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Prestige Wealth has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

