Short Interest in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Grows By 264.3%

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Prestige Wealth Stock Performance
Prestige Wealth stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Prestige Wealth has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.94.
Prestige Wealth Company Profile
