Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Declines By 70.0%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 19,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,092. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

