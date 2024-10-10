Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Declines By 70.0%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 19,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,092. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
