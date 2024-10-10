Short Interest in Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX) Expands By 2,633.3%

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 2,633.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:MAGX traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $36.34. 23,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $41.91.
Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile
