Short Interest in Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX) Expands By 2,633.3%

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 2,633.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MAGX traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $36.34. 23,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $41.91.

Get Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF alerts:

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) through derivative instruments such as swaps.

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.