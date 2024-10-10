Short Interest in SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN) Increases By 1,574.2%

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 1,574.2% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

SolarBank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUUN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,155. SolarBank has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32.

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter.

SolarBank Company Profile

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

