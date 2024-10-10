Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Grows By 333.3%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHON traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

