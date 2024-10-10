Short Interest in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Expands By 258.0%

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a growth of 258.0% from the September 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 0.6 %

TECX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,047. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 2.63. Tectonic Therapeutic has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.76.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($1.85). As a group, analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tectonic Therapeutic

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 50,000 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796,764 shares in the company, valued at $109,422,738.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth about $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,099,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

Featured Stories

