Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Declines By 78.7%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KF. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in The Korea Fund by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Korea Fund Price Performance

NYSE:KF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

