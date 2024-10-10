Short Interest in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Drops By 68.1%

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the September 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLD. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $250,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TBLD stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 135,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,665. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

