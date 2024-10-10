Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Rises By 261.6%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,500 shares, a growth of 261.6% from the September 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 59,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $640.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.