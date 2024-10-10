Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Expands By 300.0%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Voestalpine Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY remained flat at $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

