Smog (SMOG) Price Hits $0.0203

Smog (SMOG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Smog has a market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $242,172.96 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smog has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Smog token can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smog alerts:

Smog Token Profile

Smog was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.0206319 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $184,855.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

