Smog Trading Down 1.3% This Week (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Smog has a market cap of $15.95 million and approximately $212,242.47 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smog token can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smog has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smog Profile

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.0206319 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $184,855.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

