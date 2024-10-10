SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,716,500 shares, a growth of 1,206.0% from the September 15th total of 4,113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,460.6 days.

SoftBank Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SFBQF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

