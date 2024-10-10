Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Solid Power Price Performance
SLDPW remained flat at $0.12 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,512. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.
About Solid Power
