Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 866.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

SKHHY stock remained flat at $18.43 during midday trading on Thursday. 35,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sonic Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

