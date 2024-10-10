Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 866.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
SKHHY stock remained flat at $18.43 during midday trading on Thursday. 35,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.
Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sonic Healthcare
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Healthcare
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.