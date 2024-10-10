Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.26 and traded as low as $4.05. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 19,711 shares changing hands.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

