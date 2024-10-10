Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI) Trading 2.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 62,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 164,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Stampede Drilling Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Stampede Drilling alerts:

Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stampede Drilling had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of C$9.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stampede Drilling Inc. will post 0.0643275 earnings per share for the current year.

Stampede Drilling Company Profile

Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stampede Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stampede Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.