Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.72 ($0.09). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 6.72 ($0.09), with a volume of 490,430 shares trading hands.

Star Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

