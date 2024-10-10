StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.43 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

