StockNews.com Downgrades Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Sell

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $336,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,995.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,476,149.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $336,274.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,995.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,612 shares of company stock worth $3,184,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. CWM LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 131,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

