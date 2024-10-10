Strategic Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Davis Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.97. 3,035,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

