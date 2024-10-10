Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $160.34. The company had a trading volume of 576,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day moving average is $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

