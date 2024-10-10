Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Short Interest Down 76.9% in September

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Price Performance

Sumitomo Rubber Industries stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Thursday. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

