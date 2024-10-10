Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Short Interest Down 76.9% in September

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sumitomo Rubber Industries Price Performance
Sumitomo Rubber Industries stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Thursday. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.
Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Profile
