Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

SUI traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 111.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 12,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

