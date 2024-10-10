Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Short Interest Update

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,850,000 shares, an increase of 987.7% from the September 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.40 target price (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

SMCI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.47. 40,565,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,337,273. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

