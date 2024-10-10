Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 17.3% – Here’s Why

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.27. Approximately 1,307,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,582,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.62 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $125,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,183.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,794.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $125,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,183.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,559 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 191.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after buying an additional 509,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 418.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Symbotic by 1,347.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Symbotic by 3,622.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 193,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 188,475 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.