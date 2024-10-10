Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Short Interest Update

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the September 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Syntec Optics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPTXW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,762. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Syntec Optics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.31.
Syntec Optics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Syntec Optics
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Syntec Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntec Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.