Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Short Interest Update

Oct 10th, 2024

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the September 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Syntec Optics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPTXW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,762. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Syntec Optics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

