Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.56 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 92.90 ($1.22). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 87.70 ($1.15), with a volume of 730,156 shares traded.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £548.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.98.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Target Healthcare REIT

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.