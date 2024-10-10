TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Up 2,104.2% in September

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,500 shares, a growth of 2,104.2% from the September 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TCTM Kids IT Education Price Performance
Shares of TCTM stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 73,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.52.
About TCTM Kids IT Education
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TCTM Kids IT Education
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.