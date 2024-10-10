TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Up 2,104.2% in September

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,500 shares, a growth of 2,104.2% from the September 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TCTM stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 73,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.52.

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

