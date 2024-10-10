TD Securities Trims Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Target Price to C$4.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.81.

TSE TCW opened at C$4.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$919.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$3.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of C$211.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.6312336 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,977 shares of company stock worth $173,559. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

