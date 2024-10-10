TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt Sells 5,653 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall Witt sold 5,653 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $684,860.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,500.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.52. The company had a trading volume of 259,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,692. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.77. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

