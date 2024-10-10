TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Earns Buy Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $121.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day moving average of $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

In related news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,172.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,560. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

