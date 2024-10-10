Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

TECK stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after buying an additional 290,034 shares during the period. Country Club Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,747,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after buying an additional 5,933,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $927,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.