Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Down 68.8% in September

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,158,800 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 6,915,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TLSNF stock remained flat at $3.10 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

