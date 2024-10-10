Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 412.5% in September

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,474. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $14.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 46.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 57,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

