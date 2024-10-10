Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the September 15th total of 615,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSCDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Tesco Trading Up 0.9 %
Tesco Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
