The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 1,766.7% in September

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,766.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,128. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Separately, Barclays raised The Sage Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

