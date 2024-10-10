Thomas Eifert Sells 1,741 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Thomas Eifert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 26th, Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.
Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of ALSN opened at $99.30 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALSN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allison Transmission
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.