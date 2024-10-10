Thomas Eifert Sells 1,741 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 26th, Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

Shares of ALSN opened at $99.30 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

