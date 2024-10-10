THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 15th

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

THOR Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. THOR Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

THO opened at $107.25 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

