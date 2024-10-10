Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of TBLD opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $17.89.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile
