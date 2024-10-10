Threshold (T) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $226.12 million and $4.41 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02278721 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,037,526.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

