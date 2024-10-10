Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 1,034.5% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
