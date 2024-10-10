Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 1,034.5% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.