thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and traded as low as $3.56. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 23,260 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of thyssenkrupp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
thyssenkrupp Stock Performance
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.
