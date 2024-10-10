TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Trading 31.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) shares were up 31.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

TIS Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

