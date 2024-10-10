Tobam Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tobam increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.38.

Shares of HD traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.12. 1,667,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,594. The company has a market cap of $407.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $420.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

