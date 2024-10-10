Tobam Has $3.11 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tobam trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 835.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,345. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,546,276.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

