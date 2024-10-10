Tobam Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 243.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 78.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.50. 608,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,236.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

