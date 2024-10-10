Tobam Reduces Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Tobam trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $18.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $998.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,971. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $467.62 and a one year high of $999.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $857.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.89.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

